Play

Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Shifted to 60-day DL

The Blue Jays moved Sanchez (finger) to the 60-day disabled list Friday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

It's mainly a procedural move to make roster room for Taylor Cole. Sanchez was already out for the season for some time but should be able to return during spring training 2018.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast