Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Shifted to 60-day DL
The Blue Jays moved Sanchez (finger) to the 60-day disabled list Friday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
It's mainly a procedural move to make roster room for Taylor Cole. Sanchez was already out for the season for some time but should be able to return during spring training 2018.
