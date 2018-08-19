Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Shifts to 60-day DL
The Blue Jays transferred Sanchez (finger) to the 60-day disabled list Sunday.
The transaction is merely a procedural move that opens up a spot on the 40-man roster for reliever Justin Shafer, whose contract was purchased from Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday. Sanchez has been sidelined since June 21 with a bruised finger on his right hand and was already on track to miss more than 60 days. The 26-year-old is currently on a minor-league rehab assignment, with his most recent outing coming Wednesday at High-A Dunedin.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Goes 3.2 innings in second rehab start•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Rehab outing set for Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: To throw bullpen this weekend•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Throwing at extended spring training•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Nearing mound work•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Playing catch, but no timeline for return•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Stephen Strasburg is expected back from the DL in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), adding to the pile...
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...
-
Waivers: Trust Buchholz, Glover?
Are we seriously going to trust in Clay Buchholz? Are David Dahl and Koda Glover relevant again?...
-
Has Acuna surpassed Soto?
Ronald Acuna's recent power binge has helped him close the gap on NL Rookie of the Year front-runner...