Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Shifts to 60-day DL

The Blue Jays transferred Sanchez (finger) to the 60-day disabled list Sunday.

The transaction is merely a procedural move that opens up a spot on the 40-man roster for reliever Justin Shafer, whose contract was purchased from Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday. Sanchez has been sidelined since June 21 with a bruised finger on his right hand and was already on track to miss more than 60 days. The 26-year-old is currently on a minor-league rehab assignment, with his most recent outing coming Wednesday at High-A Dunedin.

More News
Our Latest Stories