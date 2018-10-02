Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Should be ready for spring training

Sanchez's surgery last week was performed to repair the UCL on the outside of his right index finger, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet The Fan 590 reports. He's expected to be ready for the start of spring training in February, according to Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins.

Despite a disappointing campaign that was once again impacted by injuries, the Blue Jays view Sanchez is a rotation member in 2019. He's logged just 141 innings over the past two seasons combined, and in addition to staying healthy, Sanchez needs to regain the lost velocity on his fastball if he's going to return to the form he showed in 2016 when he pitched to a 3.00 ERA over 192 innings for the Jays.