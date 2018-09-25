Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Shut down for season

Sanchez (finger) won't pitch again in 2018 and could require surgery, John Lott of The Athletic reports.

Sanchez has been battling a lingering finger issue since June, and with the Blue Jays out of playoff contention, there's no need to push him any further. He's set to receive a third opinion on his diagnosis and faces the possibility of surgery sometime in the offseason. Sanchez is scheduled to visit another hand specialist in the near future.

More News
Our Latest Stories