Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Shut down for season

Sanchez (finger) won't pitch again in 2018 and could require surgery, John Lott of The Athletic reports.

Sanchez has been battling a lingering finger issue since June, and with the Blue Jays out of playoff contention, there's no need to push him any further. He's set to receive a third opinion on his diagnosis and faces the possibility of surgery sometime in the offseason. Sanchez is scheduled to visit another hand specialist in the near future.