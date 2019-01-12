Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Steers clear of arbitration
Sanchez signed a one-year, $3.9 million deal with the Blue Jays on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Sanchez had a tough time staying healthy in 2018, and as a result, he struggled mightily on the hill. He posted a 4.89 ERA and 1.56 WHIP with 86 strikeouts over 105 innings. Despite a disappointing year, Sanchez underwent surgery to correct his finger injury earlier this offseason and should be ready to go come spring training.
