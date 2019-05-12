Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Strikes out 11 in loss
Sanchez (3-4) allowed five runs on nine hits with 11 strikeouts and two walks across six innings while taking a loss to the White Sox on Sunday.
The 11 strikeouts is obviously spectacular, but Sanchez gave up plenty of good contact too, including a pair of home runs, which accounted for the five runs he yielded. Sanchez has allowed six home runs in his last six starts, and while the 11 strikeouts is great, Sanchez hasn't averaged a strikeout per inning during his last six outings. Overall, he is 3-4 with a 3.75 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 46 strikeouts in 48 innings this season. He'll get another crack at the White Sox in his next start Saturday.
