Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Strikes out eight in win
Sanchez (4-5) picked up the win Wednesday against the Rays, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks across six innings. He struck out eight.
Sanchez served up a pair of solo homers to Kevin Kiermaier and walked in a run, but all in all it was a step in the right direction for the right-hander, who had allowed 11 runs over his previous two starts (8.1 innings) heading into Wednesday. It was his first quality start in three appearances since returning from a two-month stay on the disabled list; given his struggles in the other two appearances, it may be wise to deploy Sanchez based on matchups down the stretch. He's lined up for a tough road start against the Red Sox next.
