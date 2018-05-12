Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Strikes out four in Friday's no-decision

Sanchez didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 5-3 extra-innings win over the Red Sox, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits and three walks over five innings while striking out four.

The right-hander threw 60 of 96 pitches for strikes in failing to last at least six innings for the second straight start, but some late-game heroics by catcher Luke Maile -- whose fourth-inning throwing error brought home Boston's third run -- took Sanchez off the hook for the loss. He'll carry a 4.08 ERA into his next outing Thursday at home against the A's.