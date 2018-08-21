Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Struggles in potential final rehab start
Sanchez (finger) gave up four runs (three earned) on six hits and four walks while striking out four in 4.1 innings during Monday's rehab start for Double-A New Hampshire.
Prior to the start, Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said that if Sanchez pitches well, throws a good number of pitches and feels fine, he'd be good to go for Saturday's start against the Phillies, according to Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet. This outing certainly doesn't look good on paper, so perhaps Sanchez will be asked to make another rehab start before slotting into the big-league rotation. We should learn more in the coming days.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Making possible last rehab start•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Shifts to 60-day DL•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Goes 3.2 innings in second rehab start•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Rehab outing set for Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: To throw bullpen this weekend•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Throwing at extended spring training•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...
-
Waivers: Consider Castillo, Musgrove
Miss out on adding hot-shot prospect Michael Kopech? Chris Towers identifies a few high-upside...
-
Michael Kopech's here — get excited
Pitching prospects aren't as likely as hitting prospects to make an immediate impact in Fantasy...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...