Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Struggles in potential final rehab start

Sanchez (finger) gave up four runs (three earned) on six hits and four walks while striking out four in 4.1 innings during Monday's rehab start for Double-A New Hampshire.

Prior to the start, Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said that if Sanchez pitches well, throws a good number of pitches and feels fine, he'd be good to go for Saturday's start against the Phillies, according to Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet. This outing certainly doesn't look good on paper, so perhaps Sanchez will be asked to make another rehab start before slotting into the big-league rotation. We should learn more in the coming days.