Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Stumbles against Twins

Sanchez allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits and a walk over three innings while striking out four in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins.

The right-hander came into the outing with a 0.00 ERA, so he was probably due for some adversity. Sanchez has put together an 11:5 K:BB over 11.2 spring innings as he looks to stay healthy and rebound from a rough 2018.

