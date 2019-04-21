Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Suffers broken fingernail

Sanchez was removed from Sunday's game against the Athletics with a broken fingernail.

Sanchez was lifted after throwing just 59 pitches and was seen glancing at his fingers earlier in the game. He had been pitching fairly well this season, posting a 2.77 ERA across 26 innings to go along with 23 strikeouts and 16 walks. However, given his lengthy history with blisters, this is potentially troubling news.

More News
Our Latest Stories