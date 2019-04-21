Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Suffers broken fingernail
Sanchez was removed from Sunday's game against the Athletics with a broken fingernail.
Sanchez was lifted after throwing just 59 pitches and was seen glancing at his fingers earlier in the game. He had been pitching fairly well this season, posting a 2.77 ERA across 26 innings to go along with 23 strikeouts and 16 walks. However, given his lengthy history with blisters, this is potentially troubling news.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Exits after 59 pitches•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Notches second win•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Takes no-decision•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Tough loss to swallow•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Earns first win Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Looks ready for regular season•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
Vladimir Guerrero may or may not be of any use in Week 5, but Scott White offers 10 widely...
-
Week 5 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 5 doesn't offer many high-end two-start pitchers, which is excellent news for those seeking...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 5 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Callup: Chavis worth your time?
The struggling Red Sox call up Michael Chavis to help fill an injury gap at second base, but...
-
They might be aces
Heath Cummings takes a look at five young pitchers who may just be making their ace turn.
-
FBT Podcast: Dropometer; Week 5
The whole Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew takes on all the issues on Friday's show, plus...