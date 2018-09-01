Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Tagged for five runs
Sanchez allowed five runs on eight hits and three walks across 4.1 innings Friday against the Marlins. He struck out two and didn't factor into the decision.
Sanchez hadn't allowed a hit through the first three innings before coming undone. He allowed eight hits -- two doubles and six singles -- and five runs over the next 1.1 innings before getting the hook. It was another disappointing outing for the 26-year-old, who has allowed 15 runs across two starts (8.1 innings) since returning from a two-month stay on the disabled list. He'll look to turn things around in his next start, which will come at home against the Rays.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Roughed up by Phillies in return from DL•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Reinstated prior to Saturday's start•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Tosses successful bullpen•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Set for side session Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Struggles in potential final rehab start•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Making possible last rehab start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...
-
Murphy, Turner moving up
Scott White updates his rankings and highlights veteran mashers Daniel Murphy and Justin T...
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...