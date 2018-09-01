Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Tagged for five runs

Sanchez allowed five runs on eight hits and three walks across 4.1 innings Friday against the Marlins. He struck out two and didn't factor into the decision.

Sanchez hadn't allowed a hit through the first three innings before coming undone. He allowed eight hits -- two doubles and six singles -- and five runs over the next 1.1 innings before getting the hook. It was another disappointing outing for the 26-year-old, who has allowed 15 runs across two starts (8.1 innings) since returning from a two-month stay on the disabled list. He'll look to turn things around in his next start, which will come at home against the Rays.

More News
Our Latest Stories