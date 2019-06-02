Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Takes loss in shaky start

Sanchez (3-6) allowed four runs on seven hits and three walks Sunday, taking the loss against Colorado. He struck out two batters in six innings of work.

Sanchez was spotted a 1-0 lead before he even stepped on the mound but gave up a run in each of the first three innings. At the end of April, the 26-year-old righty was sporting a 2.32 ERA but has since seen it swell up to 3.95 while battling some finger issues. His 58:36 K:BB across 66 frames is also pretty lackluster. Still in search of his first win since April, Sanchez will face Arizona at home Saturday,