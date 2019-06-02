Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Takes loss in shaky start
Sanchez (3-6) allowed four runs on seven hits and three walks Sunday, taking the loss against Colorado. He struck out two batters in six innings of work.
Sanchez was spotted a 1-0 lead before he even stepped on the mound but gave up a run in each of the first three innings. At the end of April, the 26-year-old righty was sporting a 2.32 ERA but has since seen it swell up to 3.95 while battling some finger issues. His 58:36 K:BB across 66 frames is also pretty lackluster. Still in search of his first win since April, Sanchez will face Arizona at home Saturday,
More News
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Good to go for Sunday's start•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Remains on track for Sunday's start•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Not expecting long absence•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Leaves with torn fingernail•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Leaves start early•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Looks fine in quality start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
Derek Dietrich and Howie Kendrick may not get the most consistent at-bats, but Scott White...
-
Week 11 Preview: Two-start pitchers
While there's no shortage of useful two-start options in Week 11, most of them are owned already....
-
Fantasy Baseball Week 11 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Drop Perez, Musgrove?
Martin Perez and Joe Musgrove are moving in the wrong way after hot starts. Scott White looks...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Kingery, Smith running hot
The Astros are a good place to look for high-upside possibilities, but there are other waiver...