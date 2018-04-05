Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Takes no-decision despite seven strikeouts
Sanchez allowed three runs on five hits and two walks with seven strikeouts over six innings but took a no-decision Wednesday against the White Sox.
Sanchez was substantially better than his first time out, when he walked four batters and allowed four runs, but signs of rust were still there. Sanchez hit a batter to bring in a run in the fifth inning and was ripped for a pair of extra-base hits, including a Matt Davidson home run. Still, he was nasty, as he induced 16 swinging strikes in 98 pitches, a good sign that he can get it together as April continues.
