Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: To miss at least one more start
Sanchez (finger) will miss at least one more turn in the rotation, meaning he won't be able to return until next weekend at the earliest, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Next weekend's series against the Yankees would be the earliest he could return, but even that is not guaranteed. This likely means that Ryan Borucki will get another turn in the rotation Monday against the Tigers.
