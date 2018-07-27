Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: To throw bullpen this weekend
Sanchez (finger) will take the mound to throw a bullpen session Saturday, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.
Sanchez recently shuttled to Toronto's spring training facility in Florida to continue a throwing progression and will now make his first trip back to the mound since suffering this injury over a month ago. The right-hander still has a ways to go on his recovery, but this is a key step in the right direction. Look for him to start facing live hitting in the near future if all goes well during Saturday's session.
