Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Tosses successful bullpen

Sanchez (finger) felt good during Thursday's bullpen session, and he's in line to start Saturday against Philadelphia, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Sanchez has been on the disabled list for nearly two months while dealing with an injured finger on his throwing hand. Although the Blue Jays haven't confirmed him as Sunday's pitcher just yet, he's expected to toe the rubber for the series finale. Sanchez owns a 4.52 ERA and 1.51 WHIP with 67 strikeouts over 79.2 frames this season.