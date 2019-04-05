Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Tough loss to swallow

Sanchez (1-1) took the loss after allowing two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five over six innings Thursday against the Indians.

Sanchez posted yet another impressive showing, surrendering his only two runs of the contest in the fourth inning on a pair of hits. The 26-year-old has given up just two runs and has fanned 11 over 11 frames in his first two starts of the 2019 campaign. Sanchez will aim for a better end result in his next appearance Thursday in Boston.