Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Tough-luck loser against Red Sox

Sanchez (4-6) took the loss Wednesday as the Blue Jays were downed 1-0 by the Red Sox, allowing one run on three hits and three walks over seven innings while striking out six.

While the right-hander's final line was strong, he was undone by some shaky control in the end -- the game's only run scored on a Sanchez wild pitch in the fifth inning. That's now two quality starts in a row for the 26-year-old, and he'll take a 4.90 ERA into his next outing Tuesday in Baltimore.