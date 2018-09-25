Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Undergoes finger surgery
Sanchez underwent finger surgery Tuesday, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
The injury bug bit Sanchez again this season, limiting him to just 20 starts. He stumbled to a career-worst 4.89 ERA in those starts, striking out an unimpressive 18.1 percent of batters while walking 12.2 percent. He is expected to be ready to go by the start of spring training following his surgery.
