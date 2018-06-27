Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Will play catch Wednesday
Manager John Gibbons said Sanchez (finger) will play catch Wednesday and throw a side session Friday in order to determine when he will return to the Blue Jays' rotation, Mike Wilner of BlueJaysTalk reports.
Sanchez suffered a right index finger contusion during Thursday's start, which wound up requiring a stay on the 10-day disabled list. The 25-year-old will be eligible to come off the DL on Monday, though there should be an update on his status following Friday's throwing session. If he's unable to take the mound by Tuesday, expect Ryan Borucki to make another start for Toronto.
