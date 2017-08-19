Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Will throw off flat ground Saturday
Sanchez (finger) is set to begin throwing off flat ground prior to the club's game against Chicago on Saturday, Arash Madani of Sportsnet.ca reports.
This will be the first time that Sanchez plays catch since re-landing on the disabled list almost a month ago. The right-hander is battling a blister issue that has been a significant problem for him all season, as this is the fourth time in 2017 that Sanchez is on the DL because of a blister. Toronto will reevaluate Sanchez after he throws the ball around Saturday, but there remains a chance that we've seen the last of him this season if it becomes apparent that he cannot return to the mound in time.
More News
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Set to resume throwing soon•
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: May miss rest of season•
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: May come out of bullpen upon return•
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Working out, but still unable to throw•
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Lands back on DL•
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Another DL stint looming•
