Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Will undergo MRI

Sanchez will undergo an MRI on his bruised right finger, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Sanchez's finger is reportedly just jammed and bruised, though it appears the Blue Jays may be worried that something worse has happened. A full picture of his injury should become clear after the results of the MRI are known.

