Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Working out, but still unable to throw
Sanchez (blister) went through some light towel work prior to Monday's game, but it remains unclear when he'll be able to resume throwing off a mound, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.
It's safe to say 2017 will end as a major disappointment for Sanchez and his owners. He's made just eight starts -- two of which he was removed from before the third inning due to injury -- and has only one win. With Toronto quickly drowning in the standings, it's fair to wonder if it's even worth bringing Sanchez back from his fourth DL stint of the year.
