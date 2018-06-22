Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: X-rays negative, diagnosed with finger contusion

Sanchez was removed from Thursday's game against the Angels with a right index finger contusion and X-rays came back negative.

Sanchez avoided any breaks in his index finger, but a contusion on a body part that pivotal to pitching is worrisome nonetheless. He labored through his lone inning of work and gave up two runs before being replaced by Joe Biagini. At this time it's unclear whether Sanchez will be ready to make his next scheduled start.