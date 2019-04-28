Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Yields zero earned runs

Sanchez (3-1) allowed one unearned run on two hits with four strikeouts and four walks across five innings in a victory against the Athletics on Saturday.

The 26-year-old has struggled with control all season, but behind a .196 batting average against, Sanchez has yielded two or fewer runs in five of his six starts this year. That was the story once again Saturday, as he improved to 3-1 with a 2.32 ERA and 1.32 WHIP. However, Sanchez also has 20 walks with 27 strikeouts in 31 frames. One has to thing the right-hander won't be able to continue to post a 5.8 BB/9 and maintain an ERA well below 3.00. Sanchez is scheduled to make his next start Friday on the road against the Rangers.