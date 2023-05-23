A decision on whether to activate Cimber (back) could come as soon as Tuesday, MLB.com reports.
Cimber had been slated to for activation Monday, but the Jays elected to have him throw another bullpen session that day before re-evaluating him. He's been out since late April with a right rhomboid strain.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Adam Cimber: Slated to return Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Adam Cimber: Activation imminent•
-
Blue Jays' Adam Cimber: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Blue Jays' Adam Cimber: Closing in on rehab assignment•
-
Blue Jays' Adam Cimber: Resumes throwing•
-
Blue Jays' Adam Cimber: Shelved with upper-back strain•