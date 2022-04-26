Cimber (4-0) picked up the win but blew the save in Monday's victory over the Red Sox, giving up one hit without allowing a run in the eighth inning.

While the sidearmer's own line in the box score was clean, he did allow two inherited runners to score, costing Jose Berrios the win as Cimber left the mound with the score tied 2-2. Bo Bichette's grand slam in the bottom of the frame then gave the right-hander another vultured win. Cimber's importance to the Blue Jays' bullpen is highlighted by the fact that he's recorded a win (four). save (one) or hold (three) in all eight of his appearances so far in 2022.