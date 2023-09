Cimber (shoulder) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

Cimber didn't perform particularly well in his first rehab appearance, giving up a run on a pair of hits in his lone inning of work, but the Blue Jays will be happy to see him back on the mound after nearly a three-month absence due to a shoulder strain. The length of his absence likely means his rehab assignment won't be a short one.