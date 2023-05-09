site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Blue Jays' Adam Cimber: Closing in on rehab assignment
Cimber (back) threw a bullpen session Tuesday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Assuming he bounces back well, Cimber could be ready for a rehab assignment. He's been out since late April with a back injury but isn't far off from rejoining Toronto's bullpen.
