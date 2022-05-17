Cimber pitched two-thirds of an inning, retiring both batters he faced while striking out one on his way to a save in Monday's 6-2 win over the Mariners.

With Jordan Romano (illness) unavailable Monday, Cimber was called upon to get the final two outs of the Blue Jays' win over the Mariners. After Ross Stripling gave up an unearned run while registering one out in the ninth, the 29-year-old entered the game and got both batters he faced out, stranding two runners on base. The save was his second of the season while he has five holds operating as a set-up option before Romano who typically gets the ninth frame. Cimber has a 2.35 ERA and 0.85 WHIP with 11 punchouts in 15.1 innings this year.