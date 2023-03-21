Cimber tossed a scoreless seventh inning in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers. He didn't walk or strike out a batter.

The groundball specialist hasn't seen much game action this spring, working 3.1 innings over four appearances, but Cimber looked ready for Opening Day on Monday and needed only 10 pitches (eight strikes) to retire the side. After recording career highs with four saves, 10 wins and 20 holds in 2022, the 32-year-old right-hander will serve in a high-leverage role once again with Toronto, but his lack of strikeouts limits his fantasy ceiling in some formats.