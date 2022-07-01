Cimber earned the save in Thursday's 4-1 win over Tampa Bay, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning.

Cimber had no trouble with the middle of the Rays' lineup and needed just 10 pitches to close out the game. It was his fourth save of the season and first since May 17. After a rough patch in the middle of June, the righty has allowed just one baserunner in his last 3.2 innings. Jordan Romano had pitched on consecutive days and will continue to serve as Toronto's closer but Cimber should still receive the occasional save chance.