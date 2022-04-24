Cimber allowed one hit and struck out one across a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Saturday against Houston.

Jordan Romano had pitched both Thursday and Friday, leaving him unavailable for Saturday's game. Cimber stepped into the ninth inning role in Romano's absence and maintained a one-run lead to earn his first save of the season. He surrendered a leadoff single, but struck out the next batter he faced before inducing a double play to end the game. Cimber has been excellent early on in the campaign, maintaining a 2.25 ERA with a 6:0 K:BB while also picking up three holds across eight innings. While he may pick up saves at random points in the season, Cimber is not a candidate for the closer role so long as Romano remains healthy.