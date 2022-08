Cimber (10-5) earned the win in Wednesday's 3-2 extra-innings victory over the Red Sox. He allowed one hit in a scoreless inning without recording a strikeout.

Cimber had little trouble in the ninth inning, retiring the Red Sox on just eight pitches to send the game to extras. The Blue Jays would end up winning after George Springer hit a double to score Jackie Bradley in the 10th. Amazingly, the reliever now has 10 wins on the season to go along with four saves and 13 holds.