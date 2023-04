The Blue Jays placed Cimber on the 15-day injured list Monday with a right rhomboid strain.

Right-hander Nate Pearson was summoned from Triple-A Buffalo to replace Cimber on the 26-man active roster and in the Toronto bullpen. Cimber opened the season with four scoreless innings and scooped up a save across his first four appearances, but he's logged a 7.50 ERA and 1.67 WHIP over his subsequent seven relief outings.