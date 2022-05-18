Cimber pitched a perfect ninth inning on his way to a save in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Mariners.

Cimber was once again called on to finish Tuesday's win, setting down the Mariners in order for a one-two-three ninth inning and his second save in as many days. Jordan Romano (illness) is expected to return soon, but in the meantime the 31-year-old has been holding down the final frame and is up to three saves on the year. He has now pitched 3.2 no-hit innings over his last four appearances, surrendering two walks while striking out three. Cimber's 2.20 ERA and 0.81 WHIP over 15.1 innings this season both represent career bests for the right-hander.