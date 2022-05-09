Cimber (4-2) took the loss Sunday against the Guardians, recording only one out while giving up a run on two hits and a walk.

Entering a 3-3 tie with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, Cimber couldn't find that third out, issuing a free pass to Andres Gimenez in between sharp singles from Franmil Reyes and Oscar Mercado. The sidearmer hadn't pitched since Tuesday, but he might still be feeling the effects of a fairly heavy early-season workload that has included a lot of high-leverage spots. Cimber sports a 2.84 ERA and 0.87 WHIP with a save and five holds over 13 appearances and 12.2 innings.