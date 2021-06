Cimber and Corey Dickerson were traded from Miami to Toronto on Tuesday in exchange for Joe Panik and an unnamed pitching prospect, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

The acquisition of Cimber gives the Blue Jays another competent bullpen arm. The 30-year-old righty has only struck out 15 percent of opposing batters this season but owns a 2.88 ERA in 34.1 innings, thanks in part to the fact that he hasn't given up a homer all year.