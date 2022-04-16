Cimber (3-0) picked up the win in Friday's 4-1 victory over the A's, giving up one hit over 1.2 scoreless innings of relief while striking out three.

Starter Ross Stripling only lasted four innings, and Cimber was judged to be the most effective of the Blue Jays' relievers even though he allowed an inherited runner to score after entering the game with two on and one out in the sixth inning. Cimber has been one of the biggest beneficiaries in the league of an abbreviated spring training that didn't let most starting pitchers get fully stretched out, but his opportunities to vulture wins in this fashion could dry up quickly over the next week or two. His 1.69 ERA, 0,38 WHIP and 4:0 K:BB through 5.1 innings over four appearances still mark him as a key member of the Toronto bullpen, however.