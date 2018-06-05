Blue Jays' Adam Kloffenstein: Falls to Jays with 88th pick
The Blue Jays have selected Kloffenstein with the 88th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.
A classic right-handed Texan with a big body (6-foot-5, 220 pounds) and a big fastball, Kloffenstein has a lot going for him, but it will take a sizable bonus to pry him away from a commitment to TCU. He won't turn 18 until late August, making him one of the younger arms in the class, which only adds to the intrigue. His fastball has been clocked anywhere from 88 to 96 mph this spring, so Toronto likely had at least one scout in attendance when he was throwing in the mid-90s. He has a quality four-pitch mix and is a good strike thrower for his age, so it's easy to dream on frontline upside if his fastball is a mid-90s weapon in pro ball and his secondaries develop as expected. Of course, if he can't hold that type of velocity deep into starts and across a full pro season, his upside is likely to be capped as a back-end starter.
