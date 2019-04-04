Blue Jays' Adam Kloffenstein: Opens in extended ST

Kloffenstein will open the year in extended spring training, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.

Sometimes young pitchers get held back in extended spring training because the team wants to wait until the weather warms up a little before sending them out, and that could be the case with Kloffenstein. It's also possible the Jays just don't think he's ready for Low-A yet and plan to assign him to the Appalachian League or the Northwest League once short-season leagues open in mid June.

Our Latest Stories