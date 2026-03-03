Blue Jays' Adam Macko: Optioned to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Blue Jays optioned Macko to Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
The left-hander delivered two scoreless appearances early in camp but was never a likely bet to make Toronto's Opening Day roster. Macko started in 10 of his 18 appearances at Triple-A last season, finishing with a 5.06 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 65:36 K:BB over 64 innings.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Adam Macko: Back in action at Buffalo•
-
Blue Jays' Adam Macko: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Adam Macko: Undergoes knee surgery•
-
Blue Jays' Adam Macko: Dealing with meniscus tear•
-
Blue Jays' Adam Macko: Back in action, joins Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Adam Macko: Shelved with forearm injury•