The Blue Jays optioned Macko to Triple-A Buffalo on March 8.

Macko attended his first big-league spring training with Toronto after he was protected from the Rule 5 Draft over the winter and added to the 40-man roster, but the Blue Jays' decision to cut him early in camp suggests he was never particularly close to winning a spot on the 26-man Opening Day roster. The 23-year-old left has yet to pitch above the High-A level and is likely at least a year away from making his MLB debut.