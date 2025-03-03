The Blue Jays optioned Macko (knee) to Triple-A Buffalo on Monday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Macko will get a late start to the minor-league season after undergoing arthroscopic surgery last month to repair a meniscus tear in his left knee. He's without a clear timeline to make his 2025 debut, but if Macko ends up being sidelined at least two months into the season, Toronto could recall him from Triple-A and place him on their 60-day injured list to open up a spot on the 40-man roster for another player.