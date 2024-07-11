Double-A New Hampshire placed Macko on its 7-day injured list Saturday with left forearm soreness, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The injury cropped up during Macko's most recent start July 2 before New Hampshire opted to deactivate him a few days later. The 23-year-old lefty is rehabbing the injury, but if he's unable to make much progress in his recovery in the weeks to come, surgery could become a more distinct possibility. Macko had produced a 4.42 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 86:26 K:BB in 77.1 innings with New Hampshire before being shut down.