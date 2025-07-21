Blue Jays' Addison Barger: Clubs 14th homer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barger went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's win over the Giants.
His fifth-inning shot off Spencer Bivens capped an impressive power display from the Blue Jays, as seven of the team's nine hits on the day went for extra bases. Barger is slashing a dazzling .340/.364/.698 through 15 games in July with five of his 14 homers on the season and 16 of his 42 RBI.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Addison Barger: Four hits in Saturday's win•
-
Blue Jays' Addison Barger: Belts 13th homer•
-
Blue Jays' Addison Barger: Getting break Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Addison Barger: Keeps raking Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Addison Barger: Taking seat vs. southpaw•
-
Blue Jays' Addison Barger: Stays hot Thursday•