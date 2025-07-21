Barger went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's win over the Giants.

His fifth-inning shot off Spencer Bivens capped an impressive power display from the Blue Jays, as seven of the team's nine hits on the day went for extra bases. Barger is slashing a dazzling .340/.364/.698 through 15 games in July with five of his 14 homers on the season and 16 of his 42 RBI.