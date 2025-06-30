Blue Jays' Addison Barger: Clubs ninth homer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barger went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's win over the Red Sox.
The 25-year-old got the Blue Jays on the board in the first inning, going back-to-back with Vladimir Guerrero off Walker Buehler. Barger has slowed down at the plate in June after breaking out in May, but through 90 plate appearances this month he's still slashing a respectable .250/.300/.512 with five of his nine homers on the season, along with 12 RBI and 16 runs.
