Barger went 2-for-3 with a home run, a walk and three RBI in Sunday's 6-2 win over Seattle in Game 6 of the ALCS.

Barger got the scoring started in bottom of the second inning, driving in Daulton Varsho on a single. The 25-year-old would later add a two-run home run off Logan Gilbert in the fourth inning, notching his second long ball of the playoffs. Barger is now batting .281 with two home runs, four RBI and three runs scored over 32 at-bats in nine games during the postseason.