Blue Jays' Addison Barger: Lands on injured list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Blue Jays placed Barger on the 10-day injured list Tuesday due to a left ankle sprain.
Barger sustained the injury Sunday against the White Sox, and the Blue Jays initially labeled the issue as bilateral ankle discomfort. Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Monday that Barger was "trending in the right direction," but the 26-year-old will still need some time on the shelf to recover. He'll be eligible to rejoin the active roster April 16.
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